Gateway Casinos considers relocating from Innisfil venue

With its Innisfil location’s lease set to expire within the next five years, Gateway Casinos is eyeing a plan to move.

The gaming company hopes to build a new facility on the site of the Old Innisfil Creek Golf Club at 239 Reive Boulevard. However, although Gateway purchased 25 acres of land on the site, construction is not yet guaranteed.

With the hope of accelerating the permit approval process, Gateway executives requested a Ministerial Zoning Order (MZO) to be filed by the Town of Innisfil at this week’s council meeting.

“Our design development team will work closely with city staff to ensure our site satisfies all relevant requirements,” said Jagtar Nijjar, Gateway’s executive vice president in his address to the council.

The purchased site on the old Innisfil Creek Golf Club is next to the busy intersection of Highway 400 and Highway 89 and across the street from Tanger Outlets. Gateway executives say the site is a prime location to move to from their current facility at Georgian Downs off of Innisfil Beach Road.

An MZO being granted would allow for Gateway’s new facility to be completed by the time their present lease expires.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us,” stated Nijjar. “We look forward to this exciting process.”

The gaming company will also be able to continue employing its 200-plus staff at the potential new facility.

A move would not affect the race track at Georgian Downs which is operated by Great Canadian Entertainment.

“Having the Casino here in Innisfil has been a great benefit both for our residents and for the town,” said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

As the MZO decision process moves forward, Gateway is expected to submit a follow-up report to the Innisfil town council, which will outline a more comprehensive site plan, additional details, and whether the potential project has any environmental constraints.