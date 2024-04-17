BARRIE
Barrie

    • Simcoe County Rovers prepare for biggest game of lives

    Simcoe County Rovers in Aurora Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTVNews/Rob Cooper) Simcoe County Rovers in Aurora Ont., on April., 17, 2024. (CTVNews/Rob Cooper)
    Share

    It was picture and media day for the Simcoe County Rovers on Wednesday as they got ready for the biggest game of their lives.

    After winning last year's League One Ontario championship, the Rovers earned the right to participate in the upcoming Telus Canadian Championship.

    The Rovers' first opponent will be TFC.

    "Getting to play TFC is a dream come true in a situation like this. It's tough because you want to play the best of the best, and when you get the best of the best in a tournament like this, it's both eye-opening, but it's also very exciting," says Justin Thomas with the Rovers.

    The Rovers practiced in the rain this morning in Aurora. Their focus now is on the upcoming game against TFC and the opportunity that lies ahead.

    "We are super excited. I think we have worked hard for this opportunity, and I think we just have to showcase ourselves and get the best of it," says Cameron Dasilva with the team.

    The club has a couple of new faces, but the core of the team is back to defend its title.

    The team is aware that the game represents a lot more than an opportunity for the players. The team's head coach says this kind of success could benefit the sport and the community moving forward.

    "It's an exciting opportunity for every inspiring athlete in the City of Barrie and every young soccer player that understanding there are opportunities out there, you know, to reach the next level, and it's a good eye opener to see we are able to compete with the best and be part of a competition that allows us to do that," says head coach Zico Mahrady.

    "It's two teams on the same field with the same ball. It's another game we can't really play to the occasion because none of us have been in a game like that, so it's more play it as if it's another regular-season game," says Thomas.

    The big game between the Rovers and TFC is next Wednesday at BMO Field in Toronto. Tickets are still available.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed

    The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News