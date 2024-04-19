Curling legend Glenn Howard reflects on his career & what's next

After decades of dominance on the ice, Glenn Howard, one of the most decorated curlers in history, has announced his retirement.

With four world championships, four Briers, and 17 provincial titles under his belt, Howard leaves behind a legacy that has not only elevated the sport but also put the shores of South Georgian Bay on the world map.

In an interview with CTV News, conducted just two days into his retirement, Howard reflects on his illustrious career and what lies ahead.

"I realize now it is time to pack it in, and I've come to terms with it," Howard remarks, addressing the toll the sport has taken on his body. "My knee is so sore now that it's taking the fun out of the sport."

For Howard, curling has been more than just a sport; it's been a way of life deeply intertwined with his family and community.

"I felt at peace on the curling sheet," he shares. "It was everything. My family was involved, [my] mom, dad, brother, my two kids. Curling is everything to me."

Throughout his career, Howard shared the ice with his family, including his brother Russ. In 1987, Howard won his first Canadian championship and world championship with his brother by his side. The brothers played together for 15 years.

Howard also played eight years with his son Scott.

Reflecting on his journey from the small town of Midland, Howard acknowledges the significance of his achievements.

"It's super cool to be able to say you won a world championship championship. Those are special memories with all those amazing teammates," he says.

Howard's longtime friend, Bryan Wilson, highlights how the curling icon's talents extend far beyond his accomplishments on the ice.

"It's not just the curling but what he's done for the communities around here," Wilson says. "[He's a] great ambassador for the game [and] hard to replace."

As Howard steps into retirement, he leaves behind a changed game, with one of his proudest achievements being the evolution of the rules, spearheaded alongside his brother Russ.

"It was right here in this curling club [that] he came up with that idea of not being able to remove the first couple of rocks of an end. We just did that in practice. Long story short, it morphed into the three-rock, four-rock and the now existing five-rock rule," Howard says.

Looking ahead, Howard expresses confidence in curling's future, noting the abundance of young talent. He hopes to stay around for a bit longer as a coach.