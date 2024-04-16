BARRIE
Barrie

    • Glenn Howard, iconic Canadian curler, announces retirement

    Team Ontario skip Glenn Howard reacts to his final shot in the tenth end during round robin competition against Team Northern Ontario at the Brier curling championship in Ottawa on March 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Team Ontario skip Glenn Howard reacts to his final shot in the tenth end during round robin competition against Team Northern Ontario at the Brier curling championship in Ottawa on March 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    One of the nation's most beloved and decorated curlers, Glenn Howard, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.

    The decision marks the end of an illustrious career spanning decades.

    "I bet you didn't think this day would ever come," Howard posted on X (formerly Twitter), along with a statement announcing his official farewell to the competitive sport.

    "Unfortunately, my knee is telling me I have gone past my expiry date," he posted in part on Tuesday.

    The 61-year-old said he wanted to finish his career playing alongside his son, Scott. The duo has played side-by-side for eight years.

    Glenn Howard and his son Scott (CTV Barrie)

    Howard's legacy in Canadian curling is nothing short of legendary.

    Hailing from Penetanguishene, Ont., he made his mark on the sport with a remarkable list of accomplishments, including multiple world and provincial championships, plus four Briers. He has played more Briers than any other curler.

    Beyond his impressive trophy cabinet, Howard was revered for his sportsmanship, leadership, and dedication to the game.

    "Now it is time to pass the baton to him as he is ready to take on the skip position," Howard added in the post.

    In 2013, he was inducted into the Penetanguishene Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2022, Tiny Township, where he now calls home, named a street after him, Glenn Howard Court at Overhead Bridge Road.

    Glenn Howard (R) stands with his 97-year-old mother at a street naming ceremony in his honour in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 6, 2021, with a street naming ceremony. (CTV News)

    "While I am sad that this journey and my curling story is coming to an end, I am hopeful that I will keep my hand in the best sport in the world in some way, shape or form. I look forward to the future and what it will bring for both myself and the sport of curling," Howard signed off.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BUDGET 2024

    BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing

    Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.

    Lululemon unveils first summer kit for Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams

    Lululemon showed off its collection for the Summer Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday at the Liberty Grand entertainment complex. Athletes sported a variety of selections during a fashion show that featured garments to be worn on the podium, during opening and closing ceremonies, media interviews and daily life on the ground in France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News