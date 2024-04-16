Glenn Howard, iconic Canadian curler, announces retirement

One of the nation's most beloved and decorated curlers, Glenn Howard, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The decision marks the end of an illustrious career spanning decades.

"I bet you didn't think this day would ever come," Howard posted on X (formerly Twitter), along with a statement announcing his official farewell to the competitive sport.

"Unfortunately, my knee is telling me I have gone past my expiry date," he posted in part on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old said he wanted to finish his career playing alongside his son, Scott. The duo has played side-by-side for eight years.

Glenn Howard and his son Scott (CTV Barrie)

Howard's legacy in Canadian curling is nothing short of legendary.

Hailing from Penetanguishene, Ont., he made his mark on the sport with a remarkable list of accomplishments, including multiple world and provincial championships, plus four Briers. He has played more Briers than any other curler.

Beyond his impressive trophy cabinet, Howard was revered for his sportsmanship, leadership, and dedication to the game.

"Now it is time to pass the baton to him as he is ready to take on the skip position," Howard added in the post.

In 2013, he was inducted into the Penetanguishene Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2022, Tiny Township, where he now calls home, named a street after him, Glenn Howard Court at Overhead Bridge Road.

Glenn Howard (R) stands with his 97-year-old mother at a street naming ceremony in his honour in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 6, 2021, with a street naming ceremony. (CTV News)

"While I am sad that this journey and my curling story is coming to an end, I am hopeful that I will keep my hand in the best sport in the world in some way, shape or form. I look forward to the future and what it will bring for both myself and the sport of curling," Howard signed off.