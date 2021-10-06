Glenn Howard Court officially a new street in Tiny Township

Barrie, Ont. -

The Township of Tiny honoured one of Canada's most decorated and beloved curlers on Wednesday by dedicating a street in his name.

Glenn Howard was on hand Wednesday as Glenn Howard Court was named an official street at Overhead Bridge Road.

"To have a street named after yourself is really, really cool," the 59-year-old Canadian curling champion said. "It's going to put a huge smile on my face to see Glenn Howard Court. But really, really pleased with Tiny Township to come up with that for me."

Howard's 97-year-old mother was among the many people at the dedication ceremony.

Glenn Howard (R) stands with his 97-year-old mother at a street naming ceremony in his honour in Tiny Township, Ont., on Wed., Oct. 6, 2021, with a street naming ceremony. (Craig Momney/CTV News)

Howard has won multiple world championships, Briers and provincial championships.

Tiny Township Mayor George Cornell said naming the street goes beyond Howard's achievements on the rink.

"Glenn being the person that he is, the kind of individual, not only a phenomenal curler but in terms of his support for charities in our community, Glenn just on so many facets exemplified what we love to see in the residents in the Township of Tiny," Cornell said.

"Again, it's a real honour," Howard concluded.

He noted that he still has a lot of curling left in his career, adding he hopes to qualify for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.