Community Spring Job Fair to be held in Barrie

A community job fair will be held in Barrie on Wednesday for anyone seeking to meet with hiring employers.

The City teamed up with Collège Boréal to host the spring job fair.

Those in attendance don't need to register but are asked to bring copies of their resumes.

The event will offer the opportunity to chat with recruiters, learn about job openings, explore various companies, and receive personalized advice and assistance.

There is also the potential for on-the-spot hiring.

The event is free and will be held at the Southshore Community Centre on Lakeshore Drive from 1 to 5 p.m.