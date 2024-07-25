Dump truck driver accused of stunt driving in community safety zone

Provincial police seized a dump truck after the driver was charged with stunt driving through Caledon East late Thursday morning.

"Yes, dump trucks can be seized when their drivers are stunt driving," OPP Const. Ian Michel stated.

Police say the truck travelled 95 kilometres per hour through a posted 50 km/h community safety zone near Old Church Road.

"The area is a residential area, making the speed even worse," Michel added.

According to the constable, the 48-year-old driver from Brampton tried to get out of the stunt driving charge and avoid having the truck seized.

"The driver claimed that since the area wasn't a busy highway, the speed should be forgiven," he said.

Michel said the driver also argued about the burden of losing his vehicle and licence on his ability to work.

"Needing your vehicle and licence to work should be a reason that you are taking the time to slow down and drive appropriately. Blaming an officer for your actions is the wrong way to handle the situation," OPP stated.

Police handed the Brampton man a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment due to the stunt driving charge under the Highway Traffic Act.

"If drivers want to avoid being stopped and charged, there is a super simple way to do that – slow down," the OPP constable concluded.