Fire officials alarmed by trend of suspected arson in under-construction homes

The Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs is sounding the alarm on a recent trend involving what's believed to be the intentional destruction of new builds.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of fires at buildings under construction in various phases of the progress ... some early on, some even in the late and finishing stages," said Innisfil Fire Chief Brent Thomas, who is also on the association's board of directors.

Crews were called to a home under construction in a new subdivision on Orchid Crescent in Adjala-Tosorontio on Monday to find the structure in flames.

The damage to the house was extensive.

Police are looking for three suspects seen leaving the area, heading south on Concession Road 8.

In May, fire crews battled a massive blaze at a new build in the Village of Colgan. The flames caused roughly $4 million in damage.

"More and more of these fires are being investigated, and successfully investigated as suspicious fires given the financial pressures on people," Thomas added.

The subdivision in Adjala-Tosorontio is under video surveillance.

Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation, but confirm arson is suspected.

They ask anyone with information, dash camera or surveillance footage of suspicious persons, activity or vehicles in the area around 1 a.m. Monday to contact the authorities.