    OPP investigate alleged sexual assault of teen in Wasaga Beach

    The Town of Wasaga Beach water tower.
    Provincial police are asking the public for help identifying a middle-aged white man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Wasaga Beach.

    While details are limited as the investigation is ongoing, police say the alleged incident happened on Tuesday around 6 p.m. in the area of 45th Street South and Mosley Street.

    Officers are looking for witnesses, dash cam or video surveillance footage of any suspicious persons, activity or vehicles in the area around the time of the alleged assault.

    Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

