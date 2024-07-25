BARRIE
Barrie

    • Young female arrested in connection with 2 armed robberies in Wasaga Beach

    Huronia West OPP
    

    A female youth has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies at a Wasaga Beach gas station.

    According to provincial police, the youth was allegedly armed with a large knife and demanded cash, cigarettes and vapes at the Petro Canada station in the early morning hours on June 26.

    Police say a suspect matching the youth's description also robbed the same gas station one week later.

    Provincial police say the accused, a Wasaga Beach local, turned herself in earlier this month.

    She is charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon.

    Her identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

