Young female arrested in connection with 2 armed robberies in Wasaga Beach

A female youth has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies at a Wasaga Beach gas station.

According to provincial police, the youth was allegedly armed with a large knife and demanded cash, cigarettes and vapes at the Petro Canada station in the early morning hours on June 26.

Police say a suspect matching the youth's description also robbed the same gas station one week later.

Provincial police say the accused, a Wasaga Beach local, turned herself in earlier this month.

She is charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon.

Her identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.