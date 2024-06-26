Armed robberies at Wasaga Beach gas station under investigation

Police believe the same suspect may have robbed a Wasaga Beach gas station twice in the past week.

Provincial police say a suspect armed with a large knife demanded cash, cigarettes and vapes around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the Petro Canada gas station in the beachfront town.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing all black with a cloth face mask.

Police say a suspect with a matching description also robbed the Petro Canada one week ago, on June 20.

They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the authorities.