    • Armed robberies at Wasaga Beach gas station under investigation

    Police hope to identify a suspect armed with a large knife accused of robbing a Petro Canada gas station in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Wed., June 26, 2024. (Source: OPP) Police hope to identify a suspect armed with a large knife accused of robbing a Petro Canada gas station in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Wed., June 26, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police believe the same suspect may have robbed a Wasaga Beach gas station twice in the past week.

    Provincial police say a suspect armed with a large knife demanded cash, cigarettes and vapes around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the Petro Canada gas station in the beachfront town.

    The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing all black with a cloth face mask.

    Police say a suspect with a matching description also robbed the Petro Canada one week ago, on June 20.

    They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the authorities.

