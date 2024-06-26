Armed robberies at Wasaga Beach gas station under investigation
Police believe the same suspect may have robbed a Wasaga Beach gas station twice in the past week.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Provincial police say a suspect armed with a large knife demanded cash, cigarettes and vapes around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the Petro Canada gas station in the beachfront town.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing all black with a cloth face mask.
Police say a suspect with a matching description also robbed the Petro Canada one week ago, on June 20.
They continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the authorities.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
DEVELOPING Apparent coup attempt in Bolivia fails as president urges people, workers to mobilize against it
Armoured vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday as President Luis Arce said the country faced an attempted coup, insisted he stands firm and urged people to mobilize.
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis
Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.
Oilers stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs: coach
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers says some of the team's top stars were playing through major injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.
Flying to new heights: Canada Day in the capital to feature one of the RCAF's largest flypasts
Tourists and Ottawa residents will get a special airshow on Canada Day as the Royal Canadian Air Force marks its 100th birthday.
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for US$175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay US$175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Rentals scarce as students on University of Guelph residence waitlist scoop up available units
Some are calling it the Hunger Games of student housing.
-
Company closing Kitchener factory, blames cost of development and government overregulation
A modular construction company has decided to close up shop in Kitchener.
-
Violent incidents on the rise in Waterloo Region public schools
ETFO is sounding the alarm over an increase in violent incidents at public elementary schools in Waterloo Region.
London
-
Educational charity director charged with fraud
Laura Pethick was hired as the executive director of Foundation for Education Perth Huron in July of 2021. Three years later, she’s accused of defrauding the charity of thousands of dollars.
-
LHSC $150M short: New 90-day target set to address crisis
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) said they are facing “significant budget pressures” in a statement released on Wednesday. With a deficit of $78.1 million last fiscal year, this year’s projections are estimated to run up to $150 million.
-
Mayor of Sarnia calls on senior governments to solve urban encampment crisis
At Rainbow Park on the south side of downtown Sarnia, security officers walk a beat of a different kind – one with grass below their feet rather than pavement.
Windsor
-
School board trustees sanction colleague, despite public notice that meeting was cancelled
When uniformed Windsor police officers were called to clear the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) gallery on Tuesday, they informed attendees that the trustees were going home and the meeting they came to observe would not be happening. However, this was not the case.
-
'A mere courier': Windsor judge sentences Brampton man to 12 years in prison
Mohamed Ahmed Abdirahman, 40, was previously convicted of importing and possessing 200 kilograms of pure methamphetamine. Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at the Ambassador Bridge discovered the drugs on Christmas Eve 2019.
-
Weather alerts in effect for region
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Western Elgin County, and Eastern Lambton County. Windsor-Essex is under a rainfall warning.
Northern Ontario
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
Sudbury, Ont., Crown takes over criminal prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour
In court on Wednesday, Sudbury Crown attorney Kara Vakiparta moved to take over what had been the private prosecution of Ontario’s Ministry of Labour on a charge of criminal negligence causing death related to a 2006 mining fatality.
-
Police watchdog investigates after shooting death of a man in Kenora
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Kenora on Tuesday afternoon.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Police watchdog investigates after shooting death of a man in Kenora
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 57-year-old man in Kenora on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Indigenous burial grounds in northern Ont. to be protected
Ancient burial grounds in the Town of Blind River will soon be marked, and blocked off to the public.
-
Same Sault suspect charged with another assault using a metal baseball bat
Police in Sault Ste. Marie say an 18-year-old suspect is now charged with assaulting two people with a metal bat on the same day.
Ottawa
-
More victims come forward in Ottawa rental scam
More people in Ottawa have come forward who say they've fallen victim to a real estate scam, with scammers posing as real estate agents trying to rent real properties.
-
Neil Young cancels Ottawa Bluesfest appearance as illness sidelines tour
Neil Young and Crazy Horse were to be the headline act on July 11 at the Ottawa festival, but the group has cancelled upcoming tour dates because of illness.
-
Ottawa Train Yards placed in receivership over owner's unpaid $39 million loan
One of Ottawa's largest shopping centres has been placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice appointed Grant Thornton Limited as receiver and manager of the assets of Ottawa Train Yards on Industrial Avenue.
Toronto
-
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach facing new charges in connection with historical sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach is facing eight new charges after police say they've identified additional victims as part of an investigation into historical sexual assault allegations.
-
Ford dodges questions about Ontario Science Centre closure during Pearson appearance
Appearing in Mississauga on Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford dodged questions about the decision to abruptly close the Ontario Science Centre last week.
-
Police identify Jane Station fatal stabbing victim, release descriptions of 2 wanted persons
Police have identified a man who died after being stabbed outside Jane Subway Station on Tuesday evening as the search continues for two people who fled the scene.
Montreal
-
Police raid at Motel St-Jacques leaves residents scrambling to find new housing
Residents of Montreal's Motel Saint-Jacques have been given a week and a half to leave following a major police raid Thursday. Montreal police say for years, the hotel was a hotbed for sex work, drugs and violence.
-
'Worrying rumours' of planned 'non-consensual sexual acts' at after-prom party prompts Quebec police investigation
Police south of Montreal are investigating, and a school centre has asked parents not to allow their children to attend an after-prom party, after 'worrying rumours that unsavoury events were be planned by certain individuals related to drugs and non-consensual sexual acts.'
-
Tenant who fought renoviction getting compensated by major developer
A Montreal tenant who fought a potential renoviction has won a settlement with the developer to keep her in the neighbourhood and with a reasonable rent.
Atlantic
-
Teacher charged with sexually assaulting student: N.S. RCMP
A teacher from Tatamagouche Regional Academy in Nova Scotia is facing multiple charges of sexual offences against a student.
-
Halifax icon who wore high heels with pride dies at 86
Harold Brenton Anderson, who wore high heels for decades in Halifax and loved to travel, has died.
-
Man arrested during emergency alert in Lunenburg county was carrying gardening tool: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS
The City of Winnipeg is asking people to avoid the area of Camrose Bay after a house exploded.
-
No charges for driver in 2023 Manitoba bus crash that killed 17 seniors: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP and Crown prosecutors will not lay charges against the driver of a bus involved in a crash with a semi-truck in 2023.
-
Winnipeg woman wins $1M lottery jackpot
A Winnipeg woman is officially a millionaire after winning a Western Max lottery prize.
Calgary
-
WestJet to start cancelling flights as early as Thursday as mechanics prepare for possible job action
WestJet says it may start cancelling flights on Thursday as the airline faces a possible strike by its mechanics the day after.
-
Calgary family donates $75 million philanthropic gift to help transform Arts Commons into the Werklund Centre
Arts Commons says a local benefactor has stepped up to help pay for a major upgrade, which will revolutionize the facility.
-
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
Edmonton
-
Man in critical condition after being run over outside Rogers Place: police
A man is in hospital after he was run over outside Rogers Place on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Oilers stars McDavid, Draisaitl played through injuries in playoffs: coach
The head coach of the Edmonton Oilers says some of the team's top stars were playing through major injuries during their Stanley Cup playoff run.
-
Homicide detectives investigating at Whyte Avenue apartment building
Homicide detectives spent much of Wednesday at a Whyte Avenue apartment building.
Regina
-
'It's an overreach': Regina-born actor criticizes Parent's Bill of Rights
Regina-born actor Tatiana Maslany took the opportunity Wednesday to publicly criticize Saskatchewan's controversial Parent's Bill of Rights.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate 'suspicious' death in Canora
The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a “suspicious” death after a man died from his injuries in Canora, Sask.
-
Here's what Regina city councillors made in 2023
The City of Regina has released how much city councillors made last year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teen, 15, charged in fatal spring crash
A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges in relation to a fatal crash that killed a 16-year-old boy in April.
-
Sask. man accused of driving drunk, killing scooter rider released from jail
A man accused of killing a man on an electric scooter while driving drunk has been released from jail.
-
'Really disappointing': Saskatoon councillors approve $30 million scaled-back Harry Bailey renovations
Some city councillors were reluctant to move forward with costly renovations at the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre.
Vancouver
-
School bus crash investigation could take 'months,' B.C. Mounties say
Mounties say it could take months for investigators to determine what caused a school bus crash that sent more than a dozen people to hospital last Friday.
-
First Nation and Catholic Archdiocese release details of Sacred Covenant
The Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vancouver have made public the text of a Sacred Covenant signed on Easter Sunday.
-
These are the driving moves British Columbians find the most difficult, according to an ICBC survey
If parallel parking is the bane of your existence, most British Columbians feel your pain, according to a new survey.
Vancouver Island
-
5 kittens rescued from site of human-caused wildfire on Vancouver Island
Five kittens are being treated for burns after being rescued by firefighters on Vancouver Island last week, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Most cities trailing behind housing targets as B.C. reveals next slate of goals
In the months since the province gave orders to 10 B.C. municipalities to build more homes, most are trailing behind on their housing targets, according to the housing ministry.
-
These are the driving moves British Columbians find the most difficult, according to an ICBC survey
If parallel parking is the bane of your existence, most British Columbians feel your pain, according to a new survey.