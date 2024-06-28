South-end Barrie road to be closed to through traffic for months

Starting Tuesday, Bayview Drive will be closed to through traffic from Little Avenue to Big Bay Point Road.

The road will be impassable from 230 to 240 Bayview Drive for crews to complete stormwater culvert construction.

"The culvert works must occur during this timing window timing window to protect trout spawning areas downstream," the City noted.

Despite the closure, businesses in the area will remain open, and access to them will be available from either Little Avenue or Big Bay Point Road.

This week, construction crews began work to widen the intersection at Little and Bayview.

" Temporary signals, curb removal, and temporary asphalt will be installed to ease traffic congestion during a future road closure on Bayview," the City added.

The closure is expected to run through to October.

Artist Rendering: Bayview Drive transportation upgrades expected to be completed by end of 2026. (Source: City of Barrie)

The intersection at Big Bay Point Road and Bayview Drive was previously upgraded as part of the Harvie Road/Highway 400 crossing project, which was completed in June 2021.

The project includes widening Bayview Drive to three lanes, plus a continuous two-way turning lane, bike lanes, and a sidewalk on the west side of the road. Currently, a significant stretch of Bayview Drive is without a sidewalk, forcing pedestrians to walk along the shoulder.

There will also be upgraded street lighting.

The entire project is expected to be done in 2026.