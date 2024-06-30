BARRIE
    • First traditional Muskoka Powwow held in Bracebridge

    First Nations communities held the first-ever traditional Powwow in Muskoka on June 30, 2024 (David Sullivan/CTV News). First Nations communities held the first-ever traditional Powwow in Muskoka on June 30, 2024 (David Sullivan/CTV News).
    Muskoka's first-ever annual traditional Powwow brought hundreds to Bracebridge for a weekend of First Nations culture.

    Annie Williams Memorial Park was the site for this weekend's event, chosen because of the Muskoka River's significance to Indigenous culture locally, which was a traditional trading route.

    "The waterways were used by our people. They travelled here in their canoes and they stopped off and utilized the land, whether they stopped through for gardening or just ceremonies," said Delores McKay, co-organizer and CEO of the Parry Sound Friendship Center. "So this is something that's been a long time coming, for 150 years."

    The Powwow serves as a time to celebrate with families and friends and also as a way to teach the greater Muskoka community about Indigenous culture.

    "It doesn't matter if you're not Indigenous, this is that time for us to come together," McKay added. "It's about reconciliation, truth and reconciliation and now we want to come together and work in harmony together."

