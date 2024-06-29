Police cruiser catches fire in overnight assault investigation

Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.

Police responded to a disturbance on Mississaga Street West around 10:15 p.m. Friday, where officers located a man in distress holding a knife.

A struggle ensued as the man attempted to approach police and he was then placed under arrest.

Police say two victims were located outside of the residence, one with serious non-life-threatening injuries and a second person with minor injuries.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

While enroute, an OPP cruiser had a mechanical failure and spontaneously lit on fire.

Police say the fire was not related to the incident itself and that no officers wre injured.

An investigation is ongoing and police say there is no threat to public safety.