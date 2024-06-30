BARRIE
Barrie

    • Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.

    Access to OFSC #14 Horseshoe Lake Trail is closed from Upper Big Chute Road to an access point south of White Pines Road.

    Few details are known at this time, but emergency services and the OPP are on the scene.

