Riding trail closed in Port Severn due to collision
Officers have shut down a riding trail due to a crash in Port Severn.
Access to OFSC #14 Horseshoe Lake Trail is closed from Upper Big Chute Road to an access point south of White Pines Road.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Few details are known at this time, but emergency services and the OPP are on the scene.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
Several U.S. military bases in Europe on heightened alert amid possible terrorist threat
Several U.S. military bases across Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend, with the level of force protection raised to its second-highest state amid concerns that a terrorist attack could target U.S. military personnel or facilities, according to two U.S. officials.
Biden allies rally behind him with a public show of support as he spends family time at Camp David
While President Joe Biden was out of sight at Camp David Sunday spending time with family, prominent Democrats rallied with a public show of unwavering support for his campaign following his unsteady debate performance and growing anxiety over whether he should remain in the White House race.
Kin, community demand accountability for fatal N.Y. police shooting of 13-year-old boy
Relatives of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police in central New York were demanding justice as members of their immigrant community from Myanmar aimed Sunday to press local officials for accountability.
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Some of Canada's wealthiest billionaires, according to Forbes
If you gathered all the wealth that billionaires currently have worldwide, you would have about US$14.2 trillion, according to Forbes Magazine. But what about in Canada alone?
Zelenskyy appeals to West to relax targeting limits for Ukraine as glide bombs hammer front line
Drone footage from Ukraine's military released Sunday has shown what appears to be bodies in a civilian area in the embattled town of Toretsk in the east of the country.
Nude beach etiquette: Lose your clothes, not your manners
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Female suicide bombers kill at least 18 in coordinated attack in Nigeria, authorities say
Female suicide bombers targeted a wedding, a funeral and a hospital in coordinated attacks in northern Nigeria that killed at least 18 people, local authorities said Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
-
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
-
More than 150 Cargill workers turn to Guelph Food Bank as strike enters second month
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
London
-
London, Ont. fire crews battle garage fire
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
-
Owen Sound police make arrest after alleged downtown knife attack
A man has been charged by Owen Sound police after allegedly attacking someone with a knife.
-
Cool and cloudy Sunday
Cloudy conditions will linger before the sun comes out this long weekend.
Windsor
-
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff with Windsor police
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
-
Windsor man nearing 100th birthday credits active lifestyle and carefree eating for longevity
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
-
Man arrested for intimate partner violence in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Grand Avenue West in Chatham Friday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
-
She's still busy at 105. What secrets and science are behind Canada's 'super agers'?
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
-
As police increasingly use facial recognition technology, calls grow for regulations
Some police services in Canada are using facial recognition technology to help solve crimes, while other police forces say human rights and privacy concerns are holding them back from employing the powerful digital tools.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police cleared in incident where man had medical crisis in holding cell
Sault police did nothing wrong when a man had a medical crisis while in a police cell, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
-
Cement deer poached from popular Hwy. 17 rest stop
Municipal officials and provincial police are baffled by the theft of some unique deer in the northern Ontario community of Elliot Lake.
-
Most of Northeastern Ont. under a severe thunderstorm watch, warnings now issued in some communities
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
Ottawa
-
More than 200 people evacuated following building fire in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
-
WestJet cancels all departing flights from Ottawa Sunday amid ongoing mechanics strike
Travellers in Ottawa flying with WestJet on Sunday were met with cancellations as the airline continues to call off flights across the country amid an ongoing strike by its mechanics union.
-
Firefighters put down planter fire on a balcony in Centretown
Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters have quickly extinguished a fire that started in a planter on a balcony of a building on Bank Street in Centretown on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Thousands gather in downtown Toronto for one of Canada's largest Pride parades
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
-
Triple shooting at Hamilton party leaves 1 person dead: police
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Man in his 70s struck and killed by a vehicle on Montreal's South Shore
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Quebec businesses frustrated at cost and logistics of French-language law rules
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
-
From Ile-Bizard to Paris, a Montreal triathlete's training pays off
For triathlete Emy Legault, her journey to the Paris Olympic Games started at home with her sister in Montreal's Ile Bizard neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Man arrested after stabbing in Tatamagouche: N.S. RCMP
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
-
Cape Breton golf course residences win national award
The recent construction of seasonal homes at a Cape Breton golf course is proving to be a hole-in-one on the national stage.
-
‘I think kindness creates a loving environment where nobody is invisible’: Young filmmaker wins award for best documentary
A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”
Winnipeg
-
William Avenue closed due to house fire: WFPS
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews remain at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
-
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
-
Paredes kicks 52-yard field goal in OT as Stampeders edge Blue Bombers 22-19
Paredes kicked a 52-yard field goal to lead the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) to an exciting 22-19 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-4) in front of 22,386 fans at McMahon Stadium on Saturday night.
Calgary
-
More WestJet flight cancellations as strike hits tens of thousands of travellers
WestJet has cancelled nearly 700 flights as of Sunday, upending plans for close to 100,000 passengers as an unexpected strike by plane mechanics entered its third day on the busiest travel weekend of the season.
-
Fire tears through Ol’ Beautiful taproom in Inglewood
A fire destroyed one of Calgary’s favourite watering holes early Sunday morning.
-
Long weekend exodus helps drive down Calgary water consumption as repair process nears completion
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
Edmonton
-
Man shot and killed by police after car crash near Fraser
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday night after a car crash in northeast Edmonton.
-
Police seek witnesses after body found in Mill Creek Ravine: EPS
A dead person was found in Mill Creek Ravine on Saturday and Edmonton police are investigating the death as suspicious.
-
Travellers watch as WestJet cancels flights with no end to mechanics strike in sight
Travellers flying with WestJet continue to watch as the airline cancels more flights due to a sudden strike by its mechanics union.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway in Regina
A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.
-
Gamers battle it out at weekend Summer Arcadian tournament in Regina
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
-
How Sask. RCMP used a drone to help stranded hikers
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. campers face flooded sites on Canada Day long weekend
Significant rainfall on Thursday and Friday put a major damper on people’s long weekend camping plans at Pike Lake Provincial Park, about 40 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
-
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
-
WestJet service out of Saskatoon grinds to a halt after surprise long weekend mechanics' strike
WestJet service out of Saskatoon is grinding to a halt on Canada Day long weekend after the airline’s mechanics walked off the job on Friday, citing the company’s “unwillingness to negotiate.”
Vancouver
-
WestJet mechanics strike forces dozens more cancellations at YVR
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
-
White lifts Vancouver Whitecaps to 4-3 comeback victory over St. Louis City
A wave of relief washed over Brian White on Saturday night. After going two months without scoring, the Vancouver Whitecaps striker finally put a ball into the back of the net.
-
'This amount of stress is awful': B.C. woman says senior relatives stranded in Calgary amid WestJet strike
A Maple Ridge, B.C. resident says her mother and mother-in-law’s first trip to Canada has ended on a frustrating note after their flight home was suddenly cancelled amid a strike at WestJet.
Vancouver Island
-
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
-
Langford rainbow crosswalk vandalized twice in 48 hours: RCMP
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
-
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.