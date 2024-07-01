BARRIE
Barrie

    • How Barrie is celebrating Canada Day

    Kids celebrating Canada Day at Lampman Lane Park in Barrie, Ont. on Mon., Jul 1, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang) Kids celebrating Canada Day at Lampman Lane Park in Barrie, Ont. on Mon., Jul 1, 2024 (CTV News/Mike Lang)
    The City of Barrie has a full day of programming for the July 1st festivities.

    From celebrations in the Downtown core to afternoon festivals at community parks, here's how Barrie is celebrating Canada Day.

    • Open Air Dunlop features live music all day at Meridian Place Stage, highlighted by an afternoon Wrestling Showdown and Cupcake Ceremony.
    • Lampman Lane Park was the first site of 'Canada Day On The Move,' where hundreds of families gathered for the splash pad, food trucks, inflatables and art among other activities.
    • 'Canada Day On The Move' continues at Sandringham Park and Eastview Community Park.
    • Centennial Park features a day-long food truck festival.

    "I love it. Look at all these families. You see the adults and their children having fun. There's nothing better," said Caroline Leppanen from the City of Barrie's special events team. She helped organize one of the art displays at the Lampman Lane Park celebration.

    Centennial Park also hosts a 9:30 p.m. circus show, followed by 10 p.m. fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay. 

