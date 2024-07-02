$3M lawsuit filed in deadly Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 people

The construction area in which six young adults died on McKay Road in Barrie, Ont. nearly two years ago is described as being a "trap" for motorists.

That's according to a $3 million lawsuit filed by the mother and brothers of Haley Marin, who died in the crash.

The statement of claim was filed in March and lists the city of Barrie, Condrain Company Limited, Watersand Construction, Erritt Construction, and Shaeffers Consulting Engineers among the defendants.

Other defendants named are "John Doe", the unknown driver of the vehicle; Erin Mitchell, the owner of the vehicle; and the mother of Jersey Mitchell, who died in the crash—as well as the Alley Nightclub in Barrie.

The plaintiffs allege the death of Haley Marin was caused solely by the negligence of the defendants.

The City and Condrain Company state each failed to take necessary precautions to ensure public road safety and lacked adequate signage or barriers at the site.

"John Doe" is claimed to be an incompetent driver failing to slow down, turn out, or stop as to avoid the accident.

The claim states that Erin Mitchell is negligent for permitting her vehicle to a driver who was unfit to drive and alleges "John Doe" was impaired by a combination of drugs, alcohol, fatigue, and stress.

The Alley nightclub is claimed to have continued serving alcohol to "John Doe" despite signs that he was intoxicated enough to be a danger to himself and others if he were to drive a vehicle.

Last September, all criminal charges against Condrain were dropped in light of new evidence being presented.

None of these allegations have been tested in court.