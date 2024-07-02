New scammers using fake logos in emails

Canada's fraud squad is warning the public about scams using fake Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) and police service logos on their phoney emails.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say fraudsters are claiming to assist the CAFC with an ongoing investigation using their letterhead and logo as part of the fraud or in other cases, they spoof police phone numbers.

The three most common impersonation scams to look out for include:

Bank investigator

The fraudster claims to be from the bank, a credit card provider or, in some cases, from businesses such as Amazon. They say there are unauthorized charges on your account or that your account is compromised. Sometimes, the fraudster demands that you provide your credit card information and send money for reimbursement fees or as bait money to help catch a bad employee.

In order to convince the victim that it's a legitimate investigation, fraudsters send a fraudulent letter via email, which may include the CAFC's logo. The letter will advise that the CAFC is investigating and that you, the victim, must cooperate to catch the suspect. Fraudulent contact information (phone number and email address) is provided so that you can communicate with them.

Tech support

The fraudster claims a virus infected your computer. They state that your computer is sending out viruses or has been hacked and must be serviced. They request access to your computer and may run programs or alter settings. They will claim that they have found fraudulent activity on your computer, and an investigation is required.

Victims are contacted by alarming website pop-ups that demand you call a number urgently and unsolicited telephone calls (they may claim to be a Microsoft or other well-known computer company employee).

Fraudsters send a fraudulent email letter that may include the CAFC's logo. The letter advises that the CAFC is investigating and that you, the victim, must cooperate to catch the suspect. Fraudulent contact information (phone number and email address) is provided for you to communicate with them.

Recovery pitch

If you have been a victim of fraud, you may be targeted again with a promise to get your money back. Fraudsters will claim to be from a government agency or law enforcement and ask for your help with a sting operation to take down scammers who stole your money.

To convince you that these are legitimate investigations, or that they have found fraudulent activity on your computer, fraudsters send a letter by email, which may include the CAFC's logo. The letter will advise that the CAFC is investigating and that you must cooperate to "catch" the suspect. They will provide fraudulent contact information (phone number and email address) for you to communicate with them. They will claim that a payment is required to assist with the investigation and will promise to return the funds, but they never will.

Anyone who suspects they have been the victim of any fraud is urged to contact their local police, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's online reporting system or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.