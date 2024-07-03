BARRIE
Barrie

    • Road closed after serious single vehicle crash in Tiny Township

    Emergency Road Closed signage. (CTV News/Molly Frommer) Emergency Road Closed signage. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)
    Emergency crews are responding to a single motor vehicle collision on Crossland Road and Townline in Tiny Township Ont.

    The call came in at 2:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

    OPP collision investigators have closed Crossland Road between Flos Road 11.

    Traffic is being urged to detour to Simcoe County Rd 6 or Tiny Beaches Road South.

    This investigation is being led by Southern Georgian Bay, with assistance from Huronia West.

    One individual is being transported to St. Mike’s Hospital with critical injuries.

    Roads will be closed for a significant length of time. Police crews estimate 6 to 8 hours.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    CTV will provide updates as they come.

    

    

