BARRIE
Barrie

    • Woman rescued from rapids by retired officer and off-duty firefighter

    Minden Wild Water Preserve and Rapids in Minden, Ont. (Source: OPP/X) Minden Wild Water Preserve and Rapids in Minden, Ont. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    Provincial police say a retired officer and an off-duty firefighter jumped into action to rescue a woman who had fallen into raging rapids in Minden.

    According to provincial police, emergency services, including police, firefighters and paramedics, were called to Minden Wild Water Preserve and Rapids Thursday afternoon for a rescue mission.

    They say the woman, who wasn't wearing a life jacket or helmet, was quickly swept away by the strong current.

    The retired police officer called 911 to report the incident, and the off-duty firefighter, who happened to be kayaking nearby, managed to save the woman and bring her to shore.

    She was then taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

    The incident prompted a reminder from the police to water enthusiasts to always be attentive and responsible whether on land or on the water.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News