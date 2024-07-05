Woman rescued from rapids by retired officer and off-duty firefighter

Provincial police say a retired officer and an off-duty firefighter jumped into action to rescue a woman who had fallen into raging rapids in Minden.

According to provincial police, emergency services, including police, firefighters and paramedics, were called to Minden Wild Water Preserve and Rapids Thursday afternoon for a rescue mission.

They say the woman, who wasn't wearing a life jacket or helmet, was quickly swept away by the strong current.

The retired police officer called 911 to report the incident, and the off-duty firefighter, who happened to be kayaking nearby, managed to save the woman and bring her to shore.

She was then taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The incident prompted a reminder from the police to water enthusiasts to always be attentive and responsible whether on land or on the water.