Barrie anglers fined $9,250 & handed one-year ban for illegal fishing

Four men from Barrie will have to pay thousands in fines and hang up their reels after being caught illegally fishing in Bowmanville.

The group pleaded guilty to trespassing in the Bowmanville Dam area in the fall of 2023 and using techniques other than angling to fish. They were also charged with having several illegally caught salmon.

One of the men also admitted to having a spear within 30 metres of the water's edge, which is illegal.

The officers seized half a dozen salmon, the spear, a large dipnet, and fishing rods with large treble hooks attached.

The four men were fined a total of $9,250 and were suspended from fishing for one year.

Anglers are encouraged to be familiar with the rules of fishing to avoid hefty fines.