BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie anglers fined $9,250 & handed one-year ban for illegal fishing

    (Pexels) (Pexels)
    Share

    Four men from Barrie will have to pay thousands in fines and hang up their reels after being caught illegally fishing in Bowmanville.

    The group pleaded guilty to trespassing in the Bowmanville Dam area in the fall of 2023 and using techniques other than angling to fish. They were also charged with having several illegally caught salmon.

    One of the men also admitted to having a spear within 30 metres of the water's edge, which is illegal.

    The officers seized half a dozen salmon, the spear, a large dipnet, and fishing rods with large treble hooks attached.

    The four men were fined a total of $9,250 and were suspended from fishing for one year.

    Anglers are encouraged to be familiar with the rules of fishing to avoid hefty fines.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kendrick Lamar drops 'Not Like Us' video

    Kendrick Lamar turned the visual of his Drake diss track into a family affair. The song is part of what has become a very public feud between Lamar and Drake.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News