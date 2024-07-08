Woman charged with impaired driving handed 90-day licence suspension

Emergency crews were called to a collision in Tiny Township on Sunday evening after a vehicle ran off the road.

According to provincial police, a Jeep veered off of Tiny Beaches Road North and crashed into a tree.

Police at the scene charged the driver, a 51-year-old woman, with getting behind the wheel while impaired.

She also faces a 90-day driver's licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused will have to appear in court at a later date to answer for the offence.