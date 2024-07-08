Local woman cries tears of joy after winning lottery

A 78-year-old Alliston woman cried tears of joy after winning over $80,000 with the lottery.

Teena Cartmill said she has been playing the lottery for decades and went 'all in' to win on a Poker Lotto All In ticket she purchased at Banting Convenience on Victoria Street.

The great-grandmother took the ticket to the store to be checked and said she was stunned to find she had won.

"I saw the words 'Big Winner' appear on the screen and had to ask the store clerk to get me a chair," she recalled. "I started crying."

Cartmill had won the jackpot worth $75,589.80.

The retired woman also added another $5,000 win from the instant section of her card to take home a total of $80,589.80.

She said she plans to put the money into savings until she decides what to do with her windfall.

"It's just unbelievable," she said. "I'm still in shock and disbelief."