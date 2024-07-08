BARRIE
Barrie

    • Local woman cries tears of joy after winning lottery

    Teena Cartmill, 78, of Alliston, Ont., holds her big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. after winning Poker Lotto All In. (Source: OLG) Teena Cartmill, 78, of Alliston, Ont., holds her big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Ont. after winning Poker Lotto All In. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    A 78-year-old Alliston woman cried tears of joy after winning over $80,000 with the lottery.

    Teena Cartmill said she has been playing the lottery for decades and went 'all in' to win on a Poker Lotto All In ticket she purchased at Banting Convenience on Victoria Street.

    The great-grandmother took the ticket to the store to be checked and said she was stunned to find she had won.

    "I saw the words 'Big Winner' appear on the screen and had to ask the store clerk to get me a chair," she recalled. "I started crying." 

    Cartmill had won the jackpot worth $75,589.80.

    The retired woman also added another $5,000 win from the instant section of her card to take home a total of $80,589.80.

    She said she plans to put the money into savings until she decides what to do with her windfall.

    "It's just unbelievable," she said. "I'm still in shock and disbelief."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.

    'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn

    Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.

    French elections: What's to come after chaotic results

    Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News