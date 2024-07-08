Pot plants seized near abandoned car

BARRIE
    An abandoned vehicle on private property caught the eye of a passerby who called 911.

    Kawartha Lakes Provincial Police (OPP) officers arrived on the scene, they located people.

    A drug investigation ensued, and as a result, 56 marijuana plants were pulled and seized for destruction.

    A 29-year-old Lindsay man was arrested and charged with possession of more than four cannabis plants (not budding or flowering) - under the Cannabis Act.

    The accused was charged and released from custody with a future court date.

    The Ontario Provincial Police is committed to serving our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety. For information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

