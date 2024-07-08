Pot plants seized near abandoned car

An abandoned vehicle on private property caught the eye of a passerby who called 911.

Kawartha Lakes Provincial Police (OPP) officers arrived on the scene, they located people.

A drug investigation ensued, and as a result, 56 marijuana plants were pulled and seized for destruction.

A 29-year-old Lindsay man was arrested and charged with possession of more than four cannabis plants (not budding or flowering) - under the Cannabis Act.

The accused was charged and released from custody with a future court date.

