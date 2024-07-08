BARRIE
Barrie

    • Transport truck rollover on ramp to highway results in charges

    A transport truck rolled onto its side along the Langstaff Road ramp to Highway 427 south in Vaughan, Ont., on Mon., July 8, 2024. (Source: OPP) A transport truck rolled onto its side along the Langstaff Road ramp to Highway 427 south in Vaughan, Ont., on Mon., July 8, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Police charged a transport truck driver after a vehicle rollover early Monday afternoon.

    Provincial police say the large vehicle rolled onto its side on the Highway 427 southbound ramp at Langstaff Road in Vaughan.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police closed the area for the big rig to be removed.

    The 33-year-old driver from Brampton is charged with careless driving.

