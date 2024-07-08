Impaired driving charge laid in multi-vehicle weekend collision
Provincial police say an intoxicated driver caused a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend in Caledon.
According to police, the three-vehicle crash happened late Sunday afternoon on Mount Hope Road near Dr. Reynar Road.
No injuries were reported.
Police at the scene arrested and charged one person with impaired operation.
"It's just not worth the risk. If you drink or consume drugs, don't drive," OPP stated in a post on social media.
Police also charged the 31-year-old man from Brampton with failing or refusing to comply with demand and failing to stop after an accident.
