BARRIE
Barrie

    • Impaired driving charge laid in multi-vehicle weekend collision

    A vehicle sustained significant damage in a three-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont., on Sun., July 7, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A vehicle sustained significant damage in a three-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont., on Sun., July 7, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    Provincial police say an intoxicated driver caused a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend in Caledon.

    According to police, the three-vehicle crash happened late Sunday afternoon on Mount Hope Road near Dr. Reynar Road.

    No injuries were reported.

    Police at the scene arrested and charged one person with impaired operation.

    "It's just not worth the risk. If you drink or consume drugs, don't drive," OPP stated in a post on social media.

    Police also charged the 31-year-old man from Brampton with failing or refusing to comply with demand and failing to stop after an accident.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    French elections: What's to come after chaotic results

    Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News