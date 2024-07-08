BARRIE
Barrie

    • 100 drivers busted in Orillia in one month

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    In one month, 100 drivers were busted for impaired or stunt driving in Orillia.

    Between June 1 and July 1, provincial police were called for multiple traffic complaints and conducted regular traffic patrols in Orillia and surrounding townships.

    The public called the province emergency service numbers to report high-speed drivers and erratic driving on the province's highways and the area's roadways.

    As a result, 100 charges were laid over the 31 days by responding officers.

    38 drivers were arrested and charged, 32 vehicles were impounded, and their driver's licences were suspended.

    Police ask motorists to prioritize safety on our roads by slowing down, driving safely and cautiously, and never drive impaired.

    If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.

    'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn

    Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.

    French elections: What's to come after chaotic results

    Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News