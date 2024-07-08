100 drivers busted in Orillia in one month

In one month, 100 drivers were busted for impaired or stunt driving in Orillia.

Between June 1 and July 1, provincial police were called for multiple traffic complaints and conducted regular traffic patrols in Orillia and surrounding townships.

The public called the province emergency service numbers to report high-speed drivers and erratic driving on the province's highways and the area's roadways.

As a result, 100 charges were laid over the 31 days by responding officers.

38 drivers were arrested and charged, 32 vehicles were impounded, and their driver's licences were suspended.

Police ask motorists to prioritize safety on our roads by slowing down, driving safely and cautiously, and never drive impaired.

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, call 911. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).