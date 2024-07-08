Driver charged with stunt driving with spare tire along Highway 400

Officers pulled over a vehicle allegedly tagged speeding along Highway 400 with a spare tire.

Provincial police with the Huronia West detachment stopped the vehicle on Sunday morning as it headed south at 155 kilometres per hour.

Police say the spare tire on the driver's side front was rated for a top speed of 80 kilometres per hour.

The 76-year-old driver from Guelph was charged for the improper tire offence. He was also charged with stunt driving for speeding over 50 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 zone.

The offence cost him a 14-day vehicle impoundment and a 30-day licence suspension.