Fire closes Cookstown Foodland indefinitely

An early-morning fire has closed the Cookstown Foodland grocery store.

Innisfil Fire Chief Brent Thomas said an employee noticed smoke in the building when they opened the door and called 911.

The fire was initially hard to reach, he said, adding, "It's hidden in the walls."

By mid-morning the fire was under control but patrons were experiencing hardship, not only at the grocery store, but all stores in the mall were shuttered as well.

Thomas said there would be extensive smoke damage originating at Foodland, and all products on shelves would be lost.

The dollar amount of the damage is unknown at this time.

The fire was not considered suspicious, and the Office of the Fire Marshal was not called to investigate.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.