BARRIE
Barrie

    • Arrest warrant issued for knife-wielding man in downtown Barrie

    Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of wielding a knife "in a dangerous manner" in downtown Barrie.

    Officers were called to Dunlop Street, just west of Meridian Place, late Thursday afternoon for reports the man was waving the knife at several people.

    Police located a suspect matching the description provided but didn't find a weapon and said with no known complainant, they had to release him.

    They say a witness later approached officers with a video confirming the 30-year-old man of no fixed address was their suspect, so officers tried to locate him again to no avail.

    Police say they are familiar with the suspect and expect an arrest "in the near future."

    He faces a charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

