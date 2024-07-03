Street in Orillia Ont. honouring cultural music icon is complete

After months of installations, the City of Orillia is pleased to announce the completion of Lightfoot Drive.

[Gordon Lightfoot] "is a cultural icon whose music has touched the hearts and souls of millions around the globe," shared Orillia Mayor Don McIsaac in a release earlier this year.

Gordon Lightfoot performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Back in April, Orillia council approved a bylaw renaming Centennial Drive to Lightfoot Drive.

“Gordon Lightfoot was known as Orillia’s favorite son, but his influence extends far beyond the boundaries of our City.” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “Renaming Centennial Drive to Lightfoot Drive is a fitting tribute to honour his enduring legacy and to celebrate his profound connection to our community."

The City has finished all the legislative procedures for changing the name, including updating relevant maps and addresses.

Lightfoot Drive in Orillia Ont finishes installations on June 27, 2024. (City of Orillia)

The former Centennial Drive runs along the Lake Couchiching waterfront in Orillia, connecting the City to landmarks like Couchiching Beach Park, the Port of Orillia, the Terry Fox Circle, and the Rotary Aqua Theatre.

"As Centennial Drive transforms into Lightfoot Drive, it serves as more than just a road; it's a direct link between Orillia's picturesque waterfront and bustling downtown, bringing people together, much like Lightfoot's music brought together individuals from all walks of life who found inspiration in his songs," said Mayor Don McIsaac.

To further honor the name change and commemorate the late Gordon Lightfoot, 25 vinyl banners have been placed along the new iconic street.

Lightfoot Drive in Orillia Ont finishes installations on June 27, 2024. (City of Orillia)

"The renaming of Centennial Drive to Lightfoot Drive, along with the new banners, is one of several homages to Gordon Lightfoot's legacy in Orillia," shared members of the City.

Passersby, drivers, locals, and newcomers alike can all appreciate the new ambiance of the street.