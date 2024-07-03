BARRIE
Barrie

    • Emergency crews rescue distressed senior along local trail

    Responders use UTV and extrication trailer, with a stokes basket to safely transport distressed senior off of a trail system in New Tecumseth Ont., on July 3, 2024. (Shawn Sweeney NTFR) Responders use UTV and extrication trailer, with a stokes basket to safely transport distressed senior off of a trail system in New Tecumseth Ont., on July 3, 2024. (Shawn Sweeney NTFR)
    On Wednesday, a distressed senior was successfully rescued along a trail in New Tecumseth, Ont.

    Around 11 a.m., New Tecumseth Fire Rescue Station 1 Alliston, Station 2 Beeton, and the Simcoe County Paramedic Service were called to the 13th line just west of County Road 10.

    Emergency responders quickly spotted the individual along the trail and then used the fire department’s UTV and extrication trailer, to safely transport them off the trail system.

    The UTV was equipped with a Stokes basket, allowing the patient to lie comfortably as they were transported off the trail.

    Simcoe County Paramedic Services stabilized the senior and transported them to a nearby medical facility.

