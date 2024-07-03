18-year-old busted driving nearly 2X the legal limit: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Collingwood and the Blue Mountains busted a young driver allegedly speeding nearly double the legal limit.

During the long weekend, officers were patrolling the roads when they pulled over an 18-year-old driver.

Police say the individual was going 151 kilometers-an-hour in an 80-kilometre-an-hour zone on Grey Road 2.

Police also stated that the driver did not own the vehicle, which was registered to the mother.

After the investigation, the Toronto resident's license was suspended for 30 days.

Officers also arrested a motorist during their weekend patrol-- who was allegedly driving while impaired.

Police say the 40-year-old driver had open liquor in their vehicle and later provided a breath sample at over three times the legal limit for alcohol.

The investigation resulted in the vehicle being impounded and the motorist's license being suspended.

Both individuals will appear in court at a later date.