Criminal charges against 20-year Barrie police officer dropped

Sgt. Bruce Gardiner has been exonerated. Charges of criminal harassment and extortion were withdrawn Wednesday morning in a Barrie courtroom.

The Crown, brought in to handle the case in Barrie, made the resolution request, which Justice Raymond Williams granted.

"At this point, the Crown is seeking to withdraw the charges against Mr. Gardiner," said Crown Attorney Brenda Cowie.

The decision represents total vindication for Sgt. Bruce Gardiner.

His lawyer, Kim Schofield, thanked the Crown during the two-minute virtual appearance and spoke on Gardiner's behalf.

"All charges against Bruce Gardiner were withdrawn today," Schofield said.

"In February of 2022, some 2.5 years ago, Bruce was charged with criminal harassment and extortion arising out of a past relationship with another Barrie police officer. He has steadfastly and consistently maintained his innocence over the past 2.5 years. It has been a stressful time; it has been difficult for both he and his family, and he welcomes this absolute exoneration today.

"Hopefully, Bruce and his family will be able to move on with their lives, having this very difficult chapter now behind them," Schofield said.

Gardiner's legal troubles began when Barrie Police announced in 2022 the tactical unit sergeant was suspended with pay following a complaint that surfaced in July of 2021.

The allegations, the police service said at the time, related to off-duty incidents between 2016 and 2018 involving another member of Barrie Police. Court documents revealed Gardiner was accused of threatening to release sensitive photographs of the complainant.

Gardiner's preliminary hearing got underway in January at the Barrie courthouse and for the past month the trial scheduling court heard the matter was been on track to resolve or go to trial.

Gardiner, 52, is a retired NHL player and member of the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame; he's been suspended with pay accused of misconduct for three years by the police service he's worked about 20 years for in Barrie.

The resolution to Sgt. Gardiner's case comes as Barrie Police Inspector Valarie Gates, who's been a member of the police service in Barrie for 22 years and is married to police chief Rich Johnston, faces two Police Services Act charges of discreditable conduct relating to on-duty incidents following an investigation by the OPP's Office of Professionalism, Respect, Inclusion and Leadership. It's believed both charges are connected.

Insp. Gates appeared at the Barrie Courthouse several times earlier this year during Gardiner's preliminary hearing proceedings.

"The Barrie Police Service reserves the right to comment with regards to what transpired this morning at the Ontario Court of Justice and respectfully directs any inquiries to the Office of the Crown Attorney," said Peter Leon with the Barrie Police.

"For the sake of clarity, Sgt. Gardiner remains on suspended duty," he said.

The Crown declined to comment further in court.