Suspects busted for stealing over $5K worth of furniture from Airbnb owner

Police arrested and charged two individuals for allegedly stealing over $5,000 worth of furniture from an Airbnb.

On March 16, 2024, members of the Huronia West Detachment responded to a report of a theft in Clearview Township.

Police say, two individuals had rented out an Airbnb and later left with a large amount of furniture and appliances.

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit conducted an investigation that led them to a storage locker in the Collingwood area.

Police confirmed that the storage locker was rented by the accused individuals.

A search warrant was executed at the storage facility and the missing property was found.

As a result, a 43-year-old and 36-year-old from Meaford Ont., were arrested and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property over $5,000.