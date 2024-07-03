Criminal charges loom for duo involved in fentanyl and cocaine bust

Police arrested and charged two individuals for prohibited driving and drug-related offences in Wasaga Beach.

In April of this year, members from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) investigated a female suspected of trafficking fentanyl and cocaine.

The woman was previously investigated for drug-related activities in the West Region.

After further evidence, police discovered a man who was suspected to be involved in the drug trafficking operation with the woman.

On June 17, CSCU observed evidence consistent with drug trafficking, and investigators went through with a traffic stop.

The vehicle was taken to the Huronia West Detachment where a significant amount of fentanyl and cocaine along with offence-related currency were discovered.

As a result, a 42-year-old female from South Bruce Peninsula was arrested and charged with possession of of trafficking cocaine, and possession of trafficking opioids other than heroin.

A 41-year-old male from Wasaga Beach was arrested and charged with possession of trafficking cocaine, possession of trafficking opioids other than heroin, and operation while prohibited.

Both suspects were held for bail.