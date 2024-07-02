Crown wants Innisfil Ont. man sentenced for sex crimes against 5 young girls

Warning: Content in this article may be disturbing to readers.

The Crown wants 22-year-old Curtis Gamble sentenced to 10 years behind bars for sex crimes against five young girls who were 12 to 14 years of age when Gamble was 19.

On Tuesday, the defence asked him to be sentenced to seven years behind bars with extra credit for pre-sentence and lockdown custody while in jail in Penetanguishene, Ontario.

The convicted child predator from Innisfil sat in the prisoner's box, smirking as his lawyer argued for a lighter sentence more than a month after the court heard directly from his survivors and their families, who described being assaulted and tormented by Gamble.

During sentencing submissions, as part of a pre-sentence report read to the court, Gamble admitted to choosing his young victims because they were easy to control and intimidate. He conceded his actions were to manipulate the girls and make them fear him.

Gamble, the court heard in May, lived a privileged life and didn't work in early 2022 when he met, befriended, and then lured five vulnerable underage girls through social media apps, including Snapchat, Instagram and Discord, for the purpose of sexually assaulting them.

Police said he used the name "Emptygoatdemon" on several apps as well as X-Box Live, encouraging the girls to meet and have sex with him.

While out on bail and living with his mother in Innisfil, following his arrest, Gamble was arrested and charged again months later with violating his bail conditions when he was found to be on social media and invited a girl to his home. Gamble lied and told her he was 16, then sexually assaulted her twice. He's been in custody since.

Gamble pleaded guilty to crimes that also included making and distributing child pornography.

His behaviour, the court heard, became obsessive and threatening to his victims.

The court heard Gamble took videos, pictures and screenshots of the underage girls while performing sexual acts.

Text messages were read to the court in which Gamble referred to one of the young girls as his wife and soulmate, saying he wanted to get her pregnant.

Gamble is scheduled to be sentenced by Justice Michelle Fuerst in late August.