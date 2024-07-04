Police credit kayaker for whitewater rescue in Minden

Police are crediting a kayaker for rescuing an individual whitewater rafting in Minden.

According to provincial police, emergency services, including police, firefighters and paramedics, were called to Minden Wild Water Preserve and Rapids on Thursday for a rescue mission.

They say the individual wasn't wearing a personal floatation device or a helmet.

Police say the kayaker managed to bring the individual to the shore.

The person was then taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The incident prompted a reminder from the police to water enthusiasts to always be attentive and responsible whether on land or on the water.