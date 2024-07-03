Barrie GO Train rail service suspended this weekend

Barrie’s GO rail service will be temporarily suspended to accommodate critical track work on Saturday and Sunday.

During this time, GO Buses will replace train service only between Highway 407 Bus Terminal and Allandale Waterfront GO station. Customers intending to travel to Union Station are encouraged to use the TTC at Highway 407 Bus Terminal or Downsview Park GO.

The stoppage is due to culvert work, and watermain encasement that are under construction near Downsview Park GO.

Culvert work is also planned near King City GO in addition to mini platform demolition and replacement at that station.

Crossing rehabilitation work will be underway at Bradford GO, and general maintenance will also take place along the corridor at this time.

Improvements to the Barrie Line are part of the GO Expansion program, which will transform GO rail from a rush-hour service to a more frequent two-way, all-day rapid transit experience.

Bus Routes:

GO Bus route 68Fwill serve Allandale Waterfront GO, Barrie South GO, Barrie Bus Terminal, and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

GO Bus route 68G will serve Barrie Bus Terminal, Allandale Waterfront GO, Barrie South GO, Bradford GO, East Gwillimbury GO, Newmarket GO, Aurora GO, King City GO, Maple GO, Rutherford GO, and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

GO Bus route 65H will serve Wellington Street East at Highway 404 Park and Ride, Aurora GO, and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

GO Bus route 65G will serve Aurora GO, King City GO, Maple GO, Rutherford GO, and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

GO Bus route 65J will serve East Gwillimbury GO, Newmarket GO, King City GO, Maple GO, Rutherford GO, and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

GO Bus route 68H will serve Bradford GO, East Gwillimbury GO, Newmarket GO, Aurora GO, Wellington Street East at Highway 404 Park and Ride and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

GO Bus says connection times will be adjusted and there may be longer than usual wait times. Customers are encouraged to check schedules before travelling.

On Monday and Tuesday, northbound and southbound rail trips will also travel slower on the Barrie line as a result of this construction work. Check GO Transit for updated schedules before travelling.

Regular service will resume on Wednesday.