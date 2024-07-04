Driver injured in tractor-trailer rollover on ramp to Highway 400

One person is in the hospital following a tractor-trailer rollover on a ramp to Highway 400 late Thursday afternoon.

Provincial police say the big rig rolled onto its side as it headed onto the highway's southbound lanes south of Highway 9 in Newmarket.

No other vehicles were involved.

The 23-year-old driver is in serious condition.

Police closed a section of the area for the investigation, causing heavy traffic south of Line 5.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.