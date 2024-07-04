BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver injured in tractor-trailer rollover on ramp to Highway 400

    A tractor-trailer rollover is under investigation on the Highway 9 westbound ramp to Highway 400 south in Newmarket, Ont., on Thurs., July 4, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) A tractor-trailer rollover is under investigation on the Highway 9 westbound ramp to Highway 400 south in Newmarket, Ont., on Thurs., July 4, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    One person is in the hospital following a tractor-trailer rollover on a ramp to Highway 400 late Thursday afternoon.

    Provincial police say the big rig rolled onto its side as it headed onto the highway's southbound lanes south of Highway 9 in Newmarket.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    The 23-year-old driver is in serious condition.

    Police closed a section of the area for the investigation, causing heavy traffic south of Line 5.

    Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News