Local great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday

Mary Buratynsky celebrated her centurion birthday with family and friends in Springwater on Saturday afternoon.

"It was a big surprise; I didn't expect it," said Mary of the turnout for her special day.

Born in 1924, Buratynsky grew up in a small village in Ukraine but was displaced during World War II and fled to Canada four years later.

Mary's Canadian journey brought her from Kapuskasing to St. Catharines, where she spent years working in a factory. She then moved to Barrie to live out her senior years with her daughter and primary caregiver, Ollie.

Although Mary's husband passed away when she was only 45 years old, she still managed to raise four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

"It's not often you see people get to 100 years old," added Mary. "I never smoked, I never drank, I ate vegetables and not too much processed food."

Mary's oldest son Ed praised her toughness and said she instilled them with a 'blue-collar' mindset.

"We're proud to have her still here," said Ed. "She's still going strong."

Mary also received a special congratulatory plaque from MP Doug Shipley.

According to Statistics Canada, there were more than 4,700 centenarians in Ontario in 2023.