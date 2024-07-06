BARRIE
    • Irish Mythen, Noah Cyrus headline Mariposa Day 2

    The crowd at the Mariposa Folk Festival in Orillia, Ont. on Sat., July 6, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann) The crowd at the Mariposa Folk Festival in Orillia, Ont. on Sat., July 6, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann)
    Irish Mythen and Noah Cyrus take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.

    Canadian duo Splash 'N Boots performed earlier at 4 p.m. as approximately 12,000 were on hand for the second day of the weekend festival.

    "It's truly multigenerational," said Pam Carter, the festival's president. "We have babies right up to grandparents families. It's a great community. Everyone has come back and they're all over this park and having a great time."

    Sunday's lineup will be headlined by 13-time JUNO award-winner Bruce Cockburn performing at 6 p.m. and his 7 p.m. induction into the Mariposa Hall of Fame.

