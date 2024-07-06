Suspicious vehicle fire in Orillia

Orillia OPP is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred Saturday morning on Atherly Road near Highway 12.

Officers and firefighters were dispatched to the area around 9 a.m., where they observed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames upon arriving at the scene.

Members of the Orillia OPP Crime Unit assisted with the investigation, and their initial findings led them to consider the incident suspicious.

Police are appealing to anyone with footage of the incident or anyone who may have witnessed it.