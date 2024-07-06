Bracebridge Library celebrates 115 years, last day at Carnegie building

The Bracebridge Library celebrated its 115th anniversary on Saturday as it prepares to move to the brand-new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC).

After Saturday's celebration, the library will vacate the historic Carnegie Library Building and get set to open as the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library inside the MLCC on Salmon Avenue.

According to Ontario.ca, the Carnegie Library Building opened on March 23, 1906, thanks in part to a $10,000 grant from the Carnegie Foundation, which spent more than $2.5 million to help construct 111 libraries across Ontario.

In addition to the library, the 113,000-square-foot MLCC will also feature an NHL-sized hockey rink, among other amenities. The new facility does not yet have an official opening date. However, the Town of Bracebridge says it is set to open in the late summer or early fall. The library will be temporarily closed until then.