BARRIE
Barrie

    • Bracebridge Library celebrates 115 years, last day at Carnegie building

    A sign in front of Bracebridge Library in Bracebridge, Ont. on Sat., July 6, 2024 (Source: Bracebridge Libary/Crystal Bergstrome) A sign in front of Bracebridge Library in Bracebridge, Ont. on Sat., July 6, 2024 (Source: Bracebridge Libary/Crystal Bergstrome)
    Share

    The Bracebridge Library celebrated its 115th anniversary on Saturday as it prepares to move to the brand-new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre (MLCC).

    After Saturday's celebration, the library will vacate the historic Carnegie Library Building and get set to open as the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library inside the MLCC on Salmon Avenue.

    According to Ontario.ca, the Carnegie Library Building opened on March 23, 1906, thanks in part to a $10,000 grant from the Carnegie Foundation, which spent more than $2.5 million to help construct 111 libraries across Ontario.

    In addition to the library, the 113,000-square-foot MLCC will also feature an NHL-sized hockey rink, among other amenities. The new facility does not yet have an official opening date. However, the Town of Bracebridge says it is set to open in the late summer or early fall. The library will be temporarily closed until then. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News