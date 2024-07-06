Bradford African festival showcases culture, food, community

BARRIE
    The African Experience Festival welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.

    "We come together to showcase the beauty of Africa," said Omolara Akerele, one of the festival leaders. She is a mental health professional and the founder of the Olundara Foundation, which organized the event.

    The day's festivities featured food, story-telling and a handful of guest speakers.

    "It is who we are as Canadians," said Nadia Sinclair, a local business owner. "We are an eclectic, diverse mix of people, and it's beautiful to be able to showcase and to share that."

    Among those in attendance was Bradford Ward 1 Councillor Cheraldean Duhaney.

    "Being a black person myself, celebrating culture in our community is very impo

    rtant," she said. "It connects us to our community, and it also spreads more awareness of the importance of culture and representing a diverse population here in Bradford."

    The day ended with an evening fashion show in the library's Zima Room. 

