SIU invokes mandate into Springwater Township fatal crash

The SIU has invoked its mandate to investigate a fatal collision in Springwater Township.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) stated that an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was travelling soundbound on Crossland Road when a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed passed.

The officer began to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it.

The province’s police watchdog states that when the OPP officer next saw the vehicle, it was in a field off Crossland Road between Flos Road 11 and Tiny/Flos Townline Road.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger was transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Two SIU investigators have been assigned to investigate the incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php