Road reopened after serious single vehicle crash in Springwater Township

Emergency crews responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Crossland Road and Townline in Springwater Township, Ont.

The call came in at 2:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

OPP collision investigators closed Crossland Road between Flos Road 11 and reopened it at 10:30 p.m.

This investigation was led by Southern Georgian Bay, with assistance from Huronia West.

One individual is being transported to St. Mike’s Hospital with critical injuries.

This is an ongoing story. More details will follow.