Rash of thefts from Barrie store under investigation

Barrie Police Services is asking for the public’s help locating a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts.

Between March and May, there have been several power tools stolen from a south Barrie box store, police say.

Police are investigating, and released several images on social media Thursday in hopes someone may recognize the suspect.

The man was captured on surveillance video pushing an orange cart filled with items through the store on several occasions.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an unknown suspect wanted in connection with a series of alleged thefts in Barrie, Ont. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

Police ask the public to contact the authorities with any information regarding these thefts, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.