BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police make arrest after brothers fight over food

    Graphic Design - Handcuffs on a dinner plate. (CTV News/Steve Wishart) Graphic Design - Handcuffs on a dinner plate. (CTV News/Steve Wishart)
    Police arrested a Bradford man involved in an altercation on Wednesday afternoon with his brother.

    According to police, the siblings got into a physical fight "over one brother eating the other brother's food."

    They say a vehicle was damaged during the incident at the home on Drury Street.

    Officers charged a 28-year-old man with mischief under $5,000.

