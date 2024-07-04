Lengthy road construction project in Barrie wraps up: Here's where & when

A construction project that has been ongoing for over two years in the south end of Barrie is finally complete, with the road reopening to traffic this week.

McKay Road was closed for road work and infrastructure installation in the spring of 2022 and was slated to be reopened in November 2023, but that timeline came and went.

In August 2022, the area was the site of a deadly crash when a vehicle carrying six young adults plummeted into a large hole in the construction zone. There were no survivors. The crash spurred an intense investigation that halted any work in the area.

Investigators rappel down a concrete pit in a construction site along McKay Road in Barrie, Ont. on Wed., Aug. 31, 2022. (CTV News)

After the investigation wrapped up the following year, construction crews got back to work and finished installing 3.5 kilometres of watermain, 1.5 kilometres of storm sewers, and 2.5 kilometres of road paving.

This past spring, the City noted that electrical work had been completed, including traffic signals and street lights.

The project is aimed to support the City's population growth and extends along McKay Road from east of Veteran's Drive to west of the Reid Drive extension and along Veteran's Drive from south of McKay, northerly to Salem Road.

The City says McKay Road will open to traffic on Thursday.